New feeding program begins for families in Matoaka

MATOAKA, WV (WVNS) — The winnings from a grant from Mountaineer Food Bank went to good use Tuesday, March 2, 2021 in the Mercer County community of Matoaka.

Many families in Mataoka are feeling the strain of the ongoing pandemic, and many are counting on food from local food banks and pantries. Candace Harless works with Community Connections. She said the Mountaineer Food Bank saw the need and stepped in.

“We saw that there was a need here. We had an outreach program here about a month ago and we had over 500 people show up for meals for Christmas. So, it was a need in the community and Mountaineer Food Bank had Feeding Families Prime and putting them in locations and we were one of them,” said Harless.

The program is called Feeding Families Prime. Autumn Austin with the Matoaka Coalition said along with families suffering to find healthy food, Matoaka has high numbers of drug usage and addiction.

“That is kind of who we’re trying to target. That way if they want help they can get help. We have recovery advocates here so we have the resources they need to get help, and even if they’re not here we will get them into a rehab center,” said Austin.

Helping the future of Matoaka is the best part according to Austin.

“It’s actually really nice to be able to help these kids. Whenever we have these kids programs they kind of let us know they don’t really know where their next meal is coming from so having this for the community it definitely helps out a lot,” said Austin.

Volunteers hope this new program will make a difference in the community, one box at a time.

Feeding Families Prime will be handing out food twice a month for the next six months. If you are interested in volunteering or signing up to be a recipient, visit the Mercer County Coalition for Healthy Communities and the Matoaka Coalition on Facebook.