New fiber internet coming to Summers County

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — People living in the Eastern and Northern part of Summers County will soon get better, faster internet. A company based out of Blacksburg. Virginia plans to bring fiber internet to people living Summers County.

The company is called GoGig Internet. Paul Summers is the Chief Operating Officer. He said this will provide faster internet to the community.

“It’s about 200 times faster than DSL speeds are currently in Summers County and 10-20 times faster than what it is for the cables speeds that they have in select places,” Summers said.

During the Summers County Commission Meeting on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, Summers explained how fiber internet will affect the community. This is just one of the nine internet projects on which the County Commission is working. Commissioner Mike George said he believes fiber internet is crucial.

“My wife works in the school system and this winter when the schools were closed, she had to leave home in the cold and drive her vehicle to one of the hotspots to download materials for her classes. So this will alleviate this problem,” Gorge explained.

The company broke the county into seven different giggy towns to help with the installment, and commissioners said this will not cost people any money.

“No cost to our tax payers or anything. This is an endorsement to try to get broadband for all of the county,” Charles Saunders, president of commission stated.

For more information on how you can sign up for fiber internet in Summers County, visit their website.