New food truck opens in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A new food truck opened in Beckley on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

Philipo’s Food Trailer is officially open and ready to serve up some good food. Philipo Culicerto wanted to open up the business after watching his grandmother cook. He serves various dishes including, hot dogs, hamburgers, and meatballs. Culicerto hopes this business will bring the community together.

“To taking a chance and getting a restaurant somewhere…I think that would be a little bit tougher and this way I can go to events and that’s what I’m really looking forward to. I want to be local but the events are more of what I’d like to do also,” Culicerto said.

Culicerto said this has been a goal of his for a while. To find out where the food truck will be next, visit its Facebook page.