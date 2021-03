FILE – This September 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a pharmacist preparing to give an experimental COVID-19 vaccine. The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two. (Johnson & Johnson via AP, File)

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — If you are registered to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Mercer County, there is new information to pass along.

This only applies to people who registered with the Mercer County Health Department. You must now register on the state’s website. The director of the Mercer County Health Department said this applies to everyone, no matter the age group.

You can register at https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/Vaccine.aspx.