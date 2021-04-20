New historical society formed in western part of Greenbrier County

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — For years, residents of western Greenbrier County talked about starting a historical society in the region. The pandemic paused the opening of the non-profit, but they are excited to finally be open.

“We’re just real excited about just being a part of the history of this region and exploring the history of who we were,” John Wyatt, President of the Western Greenbrier County Historical Society, said.

The society is currently holding their meetings at the old Lilly Park Church outside of Rainelle.

“Covers all of the Western end of the county, whether it’s Rainelle, Rupert, Quinwood, Smoot, or an outlining region, too. And the history we have here is such an untapped history,” Wyatt said.

The Historical Society meets on the first Monday of every month to discuss all up coming events.

For more information, visit Western Greebrier County Historical Society.