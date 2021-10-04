New hobby store opens in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Along a busy street in Beckley, a new veteran owned business opened Monday, October 4, 2021. Dragons Den Gaming is the brain child of Former Army Sargent and Iraq War Veteran Allen Walker. The new business opened its door to the public for the first time along North Eisenhower Drive.



The humble owner Allen Walker, found his love of card games such as Magic the Gathering, Dungeons and Dragons and the like in Iraq. Allen decided to bring that love back and share it with his hometown.



“That’s where I learned to play magic was on a deployment and I brought that back with me,” Allen said. “It was the love of playing magic that after I become 100% disabled and couldn’t teach anymore that I decided well, I can open a business why not open this one.”

Walker announced his shop is a safe place for gamers to come and play in an environment that has everything a gamer of any skill level may need to get involved. Something local gamers, like Sean Belcher, appreciate.

“With the shop opening up its a great place for me to come to be away from home and be away from any troubles I have going on in my daily life. Its pretty much a place I can be myself,” Belcher said.

It is not all just fun and games as Walker also has a background in teaching attaining a Masters Degree in Education. Something he hopes to bring to his shop as a way to offer help to the community he grew up in.



“I use a lot of that training to help people with anxiety issues and also I have PTSD from the military. So I use a lot of the stuff that I went through in my counseling to pretty much help other people,” Walker said.

So no matter if you are looking for the latest in Magic the Gathers merchendice, Warhammer books, build your own models, specialty Japaneese snacks, a place to play with new friends, or simply to talk about anything you need, Walker hopes you’ll think of Dragon’s Den Gaming.

Dragon’s Den Gaming is located at 606 North Eisenhower Drive in Beckley across the street from Mountaineer Ford.