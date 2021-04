OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– People in the town of Oak Hill can get a sweet treat at a new location. The Frozen Barn on East Main Street in Oak Hill hosted their grand opening on Saturday, April 3, 2021.

They were closed on April 4, 2021 because of the Easter holiday but will reopen again on Monday at 12 p.m. They serve old fashioned hand dipped ice cream. So, grab yourself a nice cold treat and enjoy the good weather!