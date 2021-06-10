New interim chief named for Summers County Volunteer Fire Department

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Following the arrest of now-former Summers County Volunteer Fire Chief Brian Cale, a new temporary chief for the department is named.

An emergency meeting was held with the department on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Summers County commissioners said Jonathan Lipscomb, a current volunteer firefighter for the Summers County Volunteer Fire Department, is now its interim chief.

Commission President Charles Saunders also confirmed Cale and volunteer firefighter, Robert Bennett Jr., are both no longer part of the department.