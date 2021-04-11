New Jersey girl accomplishes goal of becoming Eagle Scout

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– 59News first introduced you to Ryanne Fisher during the 2019 Boy Scout Jamboree. She told 59News becoming an Eagle Scout was her number one goal. Now, a letter and two years later, she accomplished that goal and much more.

Ever since Ryanne Fisher was a little girl, she wanted to be an eagle scout. She looked up to her brother who was four years older than her. He was a part of Boy Scouts of America. However, at the time, Boy Scouts of America did not have a co-ed program.

In 2019, Fisher got her wish and joined the Boy Scouts.

“I even had a text message group chat with a few older girls, who sadly were a little too old to join themselves. But they were really excited and really proud to have the opportunity to be given to me. So it was a lot of excited and I am so glad I had that opportunity,” Fisher said.

Fisher said her passion for Boy Scouts started when she was two-years-old. She used to go to club meetings and was considered a buddy scout, a sibling of a cub or boy scout.

At the age of four, Fisher became a Girl Scout. Five years later, she wrote a letter asking if she could join the boy scouts with her brother.

At times, Fisher said she was the only girl in the group.

“In some of the cases I was the only female. But when we all have that same vision and that culture of having fun with friends and just being there to learn great opportunities. You don’t really feel any left out,” Fisher continued.

Fisher received the highest and rarest award during her time in the Girl Scouts, the Girl Scouts USA Gold Award. Through Boy Scouts of America, she received the Summit Rank, the highest honor in venturing. Fisher even became a part of the Eagle Scouts Inaugural Female Class of 2021. She achieved all of her goals while breaking barriers.

At the age of 17, Fishers list of accomplishments is long, and she created new goals. Fisher said she is ready to mentor other girls who want to follow in her footsteps.