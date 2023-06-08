FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– A silversmith and Jeweler hosted the grand opening of his business in Fayetteville on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

The grand opening and ribbon cutting was held at the Southern Pillar Workplace Studios at The Great Googly Moogly in Fayetteville.

Trey Swartz, the jeweler behind it all, left the HVAC world to pursue a career in jewelry. He moved to the Fayetteville area and out of his home studio.

Swartz told us he is excited about the location.

“I just bought a whole new place, pretty much mirrored my home studio setup, and now this is gonna be my primary studio to work out of,” said Swartz. “It’s been an awesome partnership with great Googly Moogly, it’s the perfect spot because they sell stones I can buy and it’s like we fit in together really well here so I couldn’t imagine a better spot in Fayetteville.”

Swartz said he offers unique and customized jewelry made with a variety of precious metals and stones, including locally sourced materials like river glass and coal.

He also conducts workshops and offers private silversmithing lessons to those wishing to dive deeper into the art of jewelry making.