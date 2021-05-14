New law extends alcohol sales in West Virginia

This Jan. 1, 2021 photo shows a collection of empty beer cans, consumed during the pandemic, at a home in North Andover, Mass. This year’s Dry January came as many people had seen an uptick in their alcohol intake. Addiction treatment experts note that a month of forced sobriety might not have a lasting impact and could lead to binge drinking in February. But others believe the annual show of sobriety can’t hurt. (Mary Schwalm via AP)

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A law passed by the West Virginia Legislature extends alcohol sales and purchasing hours. The new law took effect Monday, May 10, 2021.

People in the state can buy alcohol from 6 a.m. until 2 a.m. the next day. This change is for every day during the week, including Sundays for restaurants and clubs.

Spokesman with WVABCA, Gig Robinson, said the new law also gives restaurants the option to apply for a permit to allow alcohol with to-go and delivery orders.

“That would be if a patron online or by phone or by some other means orders alcohol in certain types of containers, there are some guidelines there with food,” Robinson said.

Robinson said with the to-go orders, you cannot already be seated at a restaurant and decide you want to take your drink to-go when you are done eating. For more information on the new law, visit the WVABCA website.