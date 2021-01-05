New magistrate takes over in Wyoming County

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A former police chief was sworn in as a new magistrate judge is Wyoming County.

Roger Snow spent 23 years in law enforcement between the cities of Mullens and Pineville. He was the chief of police in Pineville for the last 16 years. He was sworn in on Monday, January 4, 2021 to take over as magistrate of Division 1 in Wyoming County. Snow said he is looking forward to serving the community in this new capacity.

“I expect they’ll be lots of surprises. Looking very much to the challenge to learn these different avenues,” Snow explained.

Snow took over the seat of J.R. Bowles, who retired in December 2020.