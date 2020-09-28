New market opening in McDowell County

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — A new market will be coming to McDowell County residents.

The Welch Market will be held in the Welch Municipal Parking Building. It is an open air market featuring local vendors and provide family entertainment. It will also have festival style games and contests.

The official opening day will be Friday, October 2, 2020 at 8 a.m. The market is set to be open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

For more information on how you can turn in your vendor applications you can visit their website.

