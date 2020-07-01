New mayor takes office in Hinton

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — A new face was sworn in as Hinton’s mayor on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Hinton native and newly elected mayor, Jack Scott, said he started his family in Hinton.

“We’re excited to be a part of Hinton, West Virginia, and its future. We believe Hinton is on the river and it’s on the rise,” Scott said.

He said the city is on the rise for some big things. Scott said there is a lot of potential buried in Hinton and he plans on exploring that potential while in office.

“We have resources here that I think we can focus on economic development, development of the river, and develop tourism, agriculture, and technology here. We think that will be the basis for our success,” Scott said.

A success Scott told 59 News he wants everyone to benefit from, including future generations in Hinton.

“I want to bring in some of the youth and let them help us plan what our future’s going to be like because that’s really who we’re doing it for,” Scott said.