New merchandise displayed at State Fair

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– People headed to the State Fair of West Virginia saw some new t-shirt designs and new jewelry this year. Employees at the State Fair added some new merchandise for this year’s fair.

One thing new thing guests can buy is the new state fair charm bracelet. Employees said the goal of the charm bracelet is to have something people can remember from the fair. Each year people can buy a new charm to add to their bracelet.

“It’s always exciting to get something new out there to see what people like and you get to t-shirts everywhere you go you can get a hat everywhere you go but you can’t go many places and get a state fair charm bracelet that is unique to the fair and will help you remember that,” said Ellen Dillion, an office manager at the fair.



This year’s charm had the ferris wheel on it. Their new ornaments are also for sale. All the new merchandise is located at the booth right next to the entrance of the fairgrounds.