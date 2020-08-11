New operating hours at Lake Stephens

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — With the summer beginning to wrap up, the hours for facilities at Lake Stephens are changing.

The Beach at Lake Stephens as well as the Aqua Park and Splash Pad Park will all operate under reduced hours starting next week. For the rest of the season, those areas will only be open Thursday through Sunday, and they will be closed Monday through Wednesday.

Executive Director of Raleigh County Parks and Recreation, Molly Williams, said this is not COVID-19 related.

“This time of year a lot of our staff goes back to school, college or high school, or they leave to take last minute vacations with their families. Or if they are in a sport or after school activity, a lot of those start up this time of year as well,” Williams said.

Hours during the day for these different areas will stay the same, and only these three facilities will be affected by the new schedule.