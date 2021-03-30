New path for retired Princeton firefighter

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Keith Gunnoe is finally putting away his fire gear for a new job after working nearly 30 years as a Princeton firefighter.

His new title is the Mercer County Emergency Management Director. He said the process of getting the job and retiring was a whirlwind, but the Princeton Fire Department will always be home.

“I’m going to miss the job, that’s all I’ve done for more than half of my life has been at the fire station,” said Gunnoe.

He said his families at both the fire station and home are happy for him, but the new shift is what Gunnoe said will take the most getting used to.

“The off time is what’s gonna take me getting used to. Because working Monday through Friday, I haven’t done that in 27 years,” said Gunnoe.

Gunnoe said he is sad to leave his home at PFD, but he knows they will go on. His first official day as Emergency Management Director is April 5, 2021.