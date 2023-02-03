BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A new play is coming to the Raleigh Playhouse Theatre later this month.

The How Great Thou Art Theater Group will be performing a play titled “Afrolachia: Hidden Figures and Unsung Heroes.”

The play dramatizes the history of both famous and lesser-known African American figures from the 13 states which make up the Appalachian region.

Some of the people dramatized in the play include Martin Luther King and Bill Withers.

While less known figures in the play include the story of Jocko Graves, whose story later became mocked in the form of lawn jockey statues.

The director and producer of HGTA, Crystal Tucker, said the region had stories worth telling.

“What I wanted to do is just showcase that yes, there were African Americans in the beginning of the Appalachia region, and West Virginia, and Beckley, and Raleigh County and just shed a light on the stories that have been omitted,” said Tucker.

There are two days to see the play: Friday, February 24th at 7 in the evening and Sunday, February 26th at 4 in the afternoon.

Tucker says the theater group is working on a similar play, which will be performed in June later this year.