New positive COVID-19 case confirmed in Mercer County Schools

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Administrators with Mercer County Schools confirmed a positive COVID-19 case at Mercer School.

The Mercer County Health Department finished contact tracing and all affected individuals are currently in quarantine. Deep cleaning and disinfection of affected areas will be completed.

In accordance with HIPAA guidelines, information specific to this case will not be released publicly.

The Mercer County Health Department will be holding free COVID-19 testing on Friday, Nov 20, from 8 a.m. to noon.