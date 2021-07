PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The City of Princeton has named a new chief for its fire department.

City leaders said Matt Mould is taking on the role as Chief. He replaces longtime former chief, Chad Bailey, who is now serving in the same capacity in Bluefield, Mercer County.

Mould took the oath of office at the Princeton city council meeting on July 19, 2021.

Charlie Croy and Mark Thomason were also sworn in as captains of the Princeton Fire Department.