New program coming to Academy of Careers and Technology

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you’ve thought about becoming a first responder, a local college will soon offer a course for you.

The Academy of Careers and Technology will offer a course in firefighting. High school students will be able to enroll in the one year program and receive the certifications to become a firefighter. They will get the chance to practice and learn on the career centers firetruck.

Charles Pack, the Principal of Academy of Careers and Technology, said he is looking forward to offer this course to the students.

“We want our kids to have opportunities for different careers and this firefighting program will help them in a course in firefighting professionals but also in volunteers and it is also an introduction to any emergency service program,” Pack said.

Pack said if you are interested in the program to contact your counselor. The course will be open for enrollment this summer.