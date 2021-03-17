New program in Greenbrier County helps seniors get vaccinated against COVID-19

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – In an effort to increase vaccine registrations in Greenbrier County, a new program is being implemented for seniors.

Jennifer Mason is one of the faces behind the program, but it was actually her Aunt’s idea.

“She called me and said ‘hey Jen, we’re worried about the percentage of people that are registered and we’re worried about people not being able to register or not understanding how to do it,'” Mason said.

Masons said a hot line is now available through the United Way of Greenbrier Valley. All you have to do is call 2-1-1.

“The AmeriCorp Volunteer with the United Way is then going to answer those calls, and all the people have to do is give their information,” Mason said. “She’s going to go on the registration site, she will get their information and put it into the registration site for them.”

But that is not all. Seniors who do not have means of transportation or may be homebound can also receive help.

Mason told 59News the Rainelle Medical Center offered to provide people living in the Meadow River Valley their vaccines directly to their homes. All you have to do is call 2-1-1 and let them know you are homebound. For those living in the Greenbrier Valley, there is another option for transportation.

“If they need transportation, we are providing transportation. We have some volunteers who said they would volunteer,” Mason said. “I’m making sure they’re insured and have drivers license, and we’re also giving them some training about how to help elderly people in and out of the vehicles but we have volunteers who will help.”

It is not just Mason excited about the program, community members, like Frankford resident, Betty Byers, said they think the program will make a difference.

“I think we need to get as many people vaccinated as possible because I think the vaccine does help,” Byers said.

Mason said the Shepard Center also agreed to help transport seniors to the vaccine clinics. She said it is important to get people registered to receive the vaccine because that is how the state decides how many doses go to each community, and Byers agrees.

“I’m just thankful we have the vaccine,” Byers said.