New project could end Keystone’s water problems

KEYSTONE, WV (WVNS) — The fight for clean water in McDowell County continues. A project is underway to help get clean water to Keystone.

The community of Keystone has dealt with water issues for years. These issues came to the attention of an engineer with Rotary International after a story about the town aired on national news.

WV Delegate Ed Evans (D – 26th District) said he was contacted by this engineer who said he wanted to make Keystone his personal project. Evans said several representatives of Rotary International then visited Keystone to see what kind of work needed to be done and how much money needed to be raised.

“The next step is to work with local people that may or may not have funding to do this project. Region One, PSD, and Senator Manchin’s Office, I understand, has also made some funds available,” Evans explained.

The project is estimated to cost around $6.6 million.