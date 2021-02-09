New reading program kicks off in Greenbrier County

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — A new program kicked off to get teens excited about reading.

The Teen Reading Program is a partnership between the White Sulphur Springs, Eastern Greenbrier Middle, and the Greenbrier County Public Libraries. The program is for kids grades six through twelve.

Joann Hartzell is the Director of the White Sulphur Springs Public Library. She said students can submit digital reviews and win prizes.

“It’s important that kids keep their literacy, their reading skills going, and it helps if they can find something they like to read about,” Hartzell said.

The Teen Reading Program is completely free and takes place on a virtual platform. The contest ends on March 12, 2021.

You can register for the reading program here or using the Beanstack App.