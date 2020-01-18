New recovery facility opens in Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A man who overcame his own battle with addiction used his experience to start a program with a different approach to recovery.

Nic Webb is the founder of Phoenix House. The house opened last week on Mercer Street. He spoke at a Rotary Club meeting in Princeton Friday, January 17, 2020 about the transitional recovery facility.

Webb said it is a place where men who completed some form treatment can go to get back on their feet.

“They’ll further their education, they’ll get better job placement there. It will be a place where they can live and won’t have to pay as much if they lived on their own. They’ll have mandatory savings accounts. All the things that you struggle with when you get back from treatment we want to lift that off their shoulders,” Webb said.

They currently house four men, but Webb hopes to welcome nine.