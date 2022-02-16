SOPHIA, WV (WVNS) – You may have heard about a nationwide truck driver shortage. You may have seen the effects on the supply chain, like food shortages at the grocery store. You may have even had to keep your child home from school because there weren’t enough school bus drivers in the district.

But did you know these issues are all connected?

According to Fred Hart of CDL Assist in Sophia, they’re all consequences of not having enough commercially licensed drivers. And it’s an issue that’s hitting a lot of industries hard.

“Most people when they think about a CDL, the first thing they think about is driving a truck over the road,” said Hart. “But, honestly what we see more of are people like power companies, tree service companies, trash truck drivers, bus drivers, and the list just goes on and on.”

Truck drivers and other large vehicle operators are required to attain a Commercial Drivers License, or CDL, before they can operate large vehicles.

However, Monday, February 7, 2022, new regulations were put in place by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration that will force CDL candidates to go through an additional 31-course safety training program before they can even begin training to get their CDL.

Many people in the industry believe the price of the new program, known as Entry Level Drivers Training, will exclude many potential CDL applicants and only make the driver shortage worse than it already is.

“Not many people that I know of have the two things, the money or the time, to take a six to eight week program, or six to eight thousand dollars, they can’t afford to go through that kind of program unless they have some kind of grant or unless their company is paying for it,” Hart told 59 News.

For some folks, hearing that future commercial vehicle operators will go through the additional safety courses provided by Entry Level Drivers Training will make them feel reassured about their safety on the road.

But Hart said the added regulations will mostly just serve to take away the opportunity at a rewarding career for people who just don’t have the time or money to complete the new training program.

“I’ve heard so many times that a CDL is a golden ticket to a job,” said Hart. “And when they come to CDL Assist I’ve watched it over and over again, they’ll become very emotional. When they pass, when they actually obtain their CDL , they’ll actually put their head over the steering wheel and start to cry because they know how it affects their family. It provides for them a career where they can put food on the table and they can meet the needs of their household.”

Hart said he has no doubt that the increased regulations will only cause the driver shortage to become even more severe.

Which means there’s really no end in sight to the shortages and supply chain problems that may be affecting you.