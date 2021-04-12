New remote work program launched in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A new remote work program launched in the Mountain State on Monday, April 12, 2021. It is called Ascend WV and the goal is to attract outdoor enthusiasts to the state.

The program is part of the WVU Brad and Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Development Collaborative (Smith OEDC). Those participating in the program will receive a relocation package, including $12,000 cash and a year’s worth of free outdoor recreation. The first three host cities include Morgantown, Shepherdstown, and Lewisburg.

State leaders believe West Virginia can become a haven for those who were forced to work remotely full-time because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Today, we are rolling out the red carpet and inviting remote workers from across the country to make Almost Heaven, West Virginia their new home,” Gov. Justice said. “I couldn’t be more proud of the dream team that we’ve assembled to get this program off the ground. From the generous support of our private partners, Brad and Alys Smith, to my landmark legislation (HB 2026) passed by the Legislature, and the educational foundation laid by WVU, this collaboration has developed a program that will leave a lasting impact on our great state forevermore.”

The vision is to expand the program to towns and cities in all 55 counties in WV. Applications are open for the first 50 spots in Morgantown. Application windows for Shepherdstown and Lewisburg will be announced later.

Visit ascendwv.com to learn more and apply.