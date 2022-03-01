BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– A new restaurant held a soft opening in Mercer County.

The West Virginia Staple Kitchen and Bar in Bluefield is taking DoorDash and take-out orders. The restaurant offers home country cooking for its guests as well as a billiard table and full-sized bar.

One of the owners, Melissa Whorley, said she opened this with her family to share their family’s recipes with the community. And there’s one recipe they can’t wait to share.

“I do pepperoni and cheese rolls which that bread recipe was my grandmother’s and her mother’s. So, it’s about 125 years old. So, we’ll start having those too right now, we’re just running a limited menu,” Whorley said.

The restaurant plans to welcome dine-in guests after March 12th.