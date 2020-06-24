New River CTC announces COVID-19 guidelines for fall semester

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — New River Community and Technical College will reopen for the fall semester, but there will be some changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students will have the option to either take face-to-face classes, classes with their professors via zoom, or completely online classes. The building will reopen to faculty over the next few weeks to prepare for the semester.

Dr. Bonnie Copenhaver, President of New River CTC said the classrooms will be disinfected thoroughly.

“I do so want to express my thanks to the new river community they have worked very hard. This transition was not easy on any of us. We did it very quickly,” Copenhaver explained.

The college will require those attending face to face classes to practice social distancing, as well as wear masks and other personal protective equipment. The fall semester starts August 17, 2020.