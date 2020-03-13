New River CTC announces no plans to move to online classes

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — New River Community and Technical College announced there are no plans to move to online courses amid coronavirus fears.

A statement from President Dr. Bonny Copenhaver said in part:

“As students travel home to a variety of states where there are documented cases of the virus, they run the risk of exposure and then bringing the virus back to other students in the dorms. We do not have this issue. Our students are local, and we do not have a dorm.” New River Community and Technical College President Dr. Bonny Copenhaver

Copenhaver added maintenance staff is making additional supplies such as antibacterial soap, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes available for employees at college locations, and resources from the CDC have been shared with both employees and students.

The college’s spring break will run from March 16 to 20, with college offices closing for a spring holiday on March 19 and 20. During the next few weeks, the college plans to monitor the situation surrounding the virus and has acknowledged that plans could change quickly.