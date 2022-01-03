New River CTC basketball tournament tips off in Beckley

Beckley, W.V. (WVNS) – The New River Community and Technical College Tournament tips off tonight, as local high school basketball teams prepare for an exciting week of action.

This marks the fourth year that The New River CTC Tourney will take place at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. Last year, the tournament helped New River CTC raise more than $125,000 in student scholarships.

“This is our signature fundraising event,” explained New River spokesman and Tournament Director Michael Green. “This is the fourth year that we’ve had this and it is our single largest fundraiser to raise funds for student scholarships. In addition to a fundraiser it’s also community outreach and community engagement, so we can get out in front of the public and let the public know about all the wonderful things happening at New River.”

The Independence Patriots kick off the event January third at 6:30 as they take on Richwood High. Following that game it will be Woodrow Wilson facing off against the Huntington Highlanders in the nightcap.