New River CTC closes campuses to the public

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — As a precautionary measure to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19, New River Community and Technical College announced it is close all campuses and locations to the public.

This goes into effect March 24, 2020 until at least April 10, 2020. The college announced employees will primarily work for home using online resources.

New River CTC announced plans to extend spring break through Friday, March 27 as the college makes adjustments to class delivery methods for the rest of the semester.

For more information on college operations and the impact of COVID-19, visit New River’s website.

