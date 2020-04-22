New River CTC distributes CARES act funding to students

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Students looking for help in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic can finally expect some relief. Administrators at New River Community and Technical College announced they are issuing emergency grant funds from the CARES Act.

New River CTC received $688,982. Of that amount, $344,491 is going directly to the students through emergency grants.

“New River CTC will be giving emergency grants to our students who were attending classes on campus during the spring 2020 semester. Funds will be distributed based on the number of credit hours that students have attempted and dividing the funds on a pro-rated basis,” College President Dr. Bonny Copenhaver explained. “Students will not need to fill out forms or request the funds, and we are not holding funds to be applied toward outstanding balances owed to the college. The purpose of the emergency grants is to help our students who have had to move from attending class on campus to online during these challenging times.”

Funds will not be distributed until the final guidelines and eligibility are determined by the Department of Education. The college’s financial and business offices are working together to distribute the money.

Spring 2020 classes were moved online on March 30, 2020 to allow for social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. The college will offer all summer 2020 courses online and will waive distance learning fees.