New River CTC extends campus closure

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — New River Community and Technincal College announced campus will be closed longer than originally planned.

New River Community and Technical College President Dr. Bonny Copenhaver, announced the college has extended the precautionary campus closure through April 30, 2020. Employees will still work from home.

Current student registration is underway for both the summer and fall 2020 semesters, with students registering for classes online, and registration for new students will begin on April 20, 2020.

For more information on college operations and the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19), visit the college’s website.