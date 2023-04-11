BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The New River Community and Technical College is holding its annual Volleyball 4 Autism event on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

The event is at Memorial Baptist Church in Beckley, starting at 9 a.m.

Beckley Police, Raleigh County Sheriffs Department, and State Police Troopers will compete in the event, trying to win the Battle for the Net trophy.

Dr. Kelli White, New River’s program director for social services, said the event does not just raise money but also shows those on the spectrum where they can go to get help.

“They come and they’re looking for someone who understands and somebody who has resources,” said White. “So the more resources we all have, the better off we can help ourselves and other people.”

All proceeds go to to the non-profit organization Autism Speaks, with last year’s event raising over $6,000.

You can sign up at the door the morning of the event.

Teams are co-ed and must have at least six people.