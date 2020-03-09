New River CTC offering free haircuts to kids in Greenbrier County

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — New River Community and Technical College’s Cosmetology Program Salon is partnering with Greenbrier County Schools for a special opportunity. They will provide free haircuts to students at the Lewisburg Campus.

Students who want to receive haircuts must contact their school principal for information on the agreement and to get a permission form. Jenni Canterbury, the Director of Communications for New River CTC, said this is one way for the school to give back to the community.

“A lot of times families might not be able to afford haircuts, and a haircut can boost our confidence, so it’s something that can help young people feel more confident going to school and not hurt their parents’ pocketbooks because it’s a free option,” Canterbury explained.

Individual schools are also working with New River CTC’s cosmetology program to schedule times for students from within. There is currently no set date for when this offer will end.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

New River CTC offering free haircuts to kids in Lewisburg

Thumbnail for the video titled "New River CTC offering free haircuts to kids in Lewisburg"

Renovations underway at Mitchell Stadium

Thumbnail for the video titled "Renovations underway at Mitchell Stadium"

Beckley Physician's Assistant waives preliminary hearing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beckley Physician's Assistant waives preliminary hearing"

Blue Spoon Cafe getting festive for St. Patrick's Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blue Spoon Cafe getting festive for St. Patrick's Day"

Great Barrel Company delivers first shipment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Great Barrel Company delivers first shipment"

Locals react to minimum wage increase in Virginia

Thumbnail for the video titled "Locals react to minimum wage increase in Virginia"

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News