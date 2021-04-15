New River CTC offers free financial literacy classes

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — If you struggle with your finances, a local college wants to help.

New River Community and Technical College is offering free financial literacy classes. The school partnered with United Way of Southern West Virginia and City National Bank to provide these classes. Due to COVID-19, they are limiting the amount of people who can enroll in the class.

Ten people can enroll to be in-person and five people can enroll to take the class on Zoom.

“For people who are coming into the workforce, it is very important for them to know how to get a checking account set up, have proper credit, maintain proper banking information,” Robby Queen, Interim Campus Director, Community Outreach, said.

“It’s going to benefit those communities members that are participating in the classes. With us being ranked 44 out of 51, it really gives them the opportunity for them to step up and say ‘hey I can take control of my own finances,'” Brian Sampson, Interim Dean for Workforce Technical and Community Education, explained.



Registration is now open for those who are interested. The classes will begin on May 6, 2021 and will be held every Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, visit their website.