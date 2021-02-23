New River CTC plans new FAA-certified Aircraft Maintenance Technician School

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Students will soon have the opportunity to take courses in aviation maintenance at New River Community and Technical College (CTC).

The college is developing a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certified Aircraft Maintenance Technician School (AMTS) with an Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) rating. New River CTC President, Dr. Bonny Copenhaver, announced the school is applying for a FAA start-up grant to help the college begin the program.

“This is a step forward for the college and an example of the benefits of community partnerships in supporting economic development,” Copenhaver said. “We are pleased to be a part of the training needs from the job creation that will come from working with the Raleigh County Memorial Airport and the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority.”

A&P mechanics are certified general mechanics who can independently perform many maintenance tasks on planes. They repair and maintain most parts of an aircraft, including the engines, landing gear, brakes, and air-conditioning system. The program will support innovation initiatives through working with the Raleigh County Memorial Airport and the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority.

For students interested in continuing their education, New River CTC is working with WVU Tech to provide a path allowing students to go on to earn a bachelor’s degree in aviation management. The technical college plans on accepting new students as early as January 2023.

The college will be issuing a quarterly newsletter on the program development. Those interested in the program or signing up for the newsletter can email aviation_info@newriver.edu.