New River CTC sees increase in enrollment

RALEIGH COUNTY WV, (WVNS) — Some students are choosing to stay close to home for a college education instead of going away to school during the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of this, a local college is experiencing an increase in enrollment.

New River Community and Technical College President, Bonnie Copenhaver, said more than 800 students already enrolled and 150 students are registered for hands-on technical classes. Copenhaver said their enrollment numbers are a little higher than past years.

“We are trending a little bit upward in our enrollment which is what we really wanted to do and we are starting to see that. It’s just moving a little more slow,” said Copenhaver.

New River Community and Technical College extended its registration period. Copenhaver said it requires more time to get a student fully enrolled when they cannot complete the process in person.

Enrollment and registration close on Friday, August 21, 2020 and classes begin Monday, August 24, 2020.