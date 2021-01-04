New River CTC starting new LPN to RN bridge program in Lewisburg for 2021

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — New River Community and Technical College is now taking applications for its new LPN to RN Associate of Applied Science Bridge Program in Lewisburg. The program starts in January 2021.

“We have worked diligently to establish this program in Greenbrier County to meet the need for registered nurses,” said College President Dr. Bonny Copenhaver. “The addition of the RN bridge program expands the nursing offerings that we are able to provide, as we currently offer the practical nursing certificate program at our campuses in Beaver, Lewisburg and Summersville.”

The intensive 16-month hybrid program will meet at the college’s Greenbrier Valley Campus three days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. New classes will begin annually in both January and August.

The LPN to RN bridge program is designed for LPNs with unencumbered licenses. Students interested in applying must first apply to New River CTC for general admission. Registration for the spring 2021 semester is currently underway at New River CTC.

For information on the LPN to RN bridge program, email rn-program@newriver.edu. For general information about New River CTC, visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 866-349-3739.