New River Drive in Beckley closed until further notice

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — New River Drive in Beckley is currently closed. Jerry Stump, Director at the Board of Public Works in Beckley, said workers closed off the road to drivers Sunday, Aug 17, 2020.

Stump said the road deteriorated. Crews coming up with a solution to the problem. Stump said no homes or businesses are impacted.

“No businesses in between, no houses in between or anything like that. We were fortunate that it won’t hurt any. But now the cut-through, I guess the shortcut, that people use will be a problem for a while,” Stump said.

Stump said there is no timeline yet for when the road will be back open.