New River Gorge becomes a National Park

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

www.nationalparks.org

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Back in December 2020 the New River Gorge National River was re-designated as a National Park. The change is something that almost everyone in the state is excited about.

Capito, Manchin ensure New River Gorge legislation included in year-end package

Executive Director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority Jina Belcher said with the ups and downs the tourism industry faced throughout the pandemic, this is a huge deal for the state.

“We recognize it as a really exciting opportunity to recruit the outdoor industry and grow the outdoor industry across the four county territory not only with the tourism assets but also potential new businesses and job creation,” Belcher said.

The New River Gorge National Park and Preserve spans through Fayette, Raleigh and Summers Counties.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News