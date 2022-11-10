FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, multiple brush fires across Southern West Virginia began to rage due to dryer conditions and high winds.

While other fires across the region have cleared, there is still a large brush fire in the Wild Rock area of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.

According to Dave Bieri with the National Park Service (NPS), the fire started Wednesday at Teays Landing, just north of the New River Gorge Bridge. As of this morning, the fire is covering an estimated 200 acres.

“We estimated it at about 50 acres it was a pretty active fire overnight we’re now estimating to over 200 acres.” Dave Bieri, Director Supervisor with the National Park Service

Bieri said there was significant fire activity through the night with lower humidity levels in the region. Some structures in the Wild Rock area are being threatened, and that Wednesday’s efforts were concentrated on protection of such buildings.

Today, Thursday, November 10, 2022, multiple NPS crews from the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve and Shenandoah National Park will be on scene along with local fire departments doing additional structure protection.

A state fire crew from Pennsylvania was also sent to the area to aid in any further extinguishing.

According to Bieri, they are expecting weather conditions today to be favorable for fire spread, but are hoping possible rain and higher humidity levels later into the evening and Friday morning could help fight the spread.

“Well, we got some pretty dry conditions right now. This is typical for fire season in the fall. It’s been really dry lately, not a lot of precipitation, fairly decent winds, so it was able to spread pretty quickly.” Dave Bieri, Director Supervisor with the National Park Service

StormTracker59 Fire & Smoke Map

But the weather conditions aren’t the only thing crews are up against. Beiri says the topography of the area presents many challenges.

“One of the difficulties of fighting fire anywhere in the gorge is this area is the steep terrain. You’re dealing with really steep terrain. This one started at the bottom of the gorge and made its way to the top already. So, you’re really dealing with some steep terrain, about 900 feet or so of elevation and it’s quite steep.”

Stick with 59News for continuous updates on the Wild Rock Fire.