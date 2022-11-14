FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — According to Dave Bieri with the National Park Service, the fire in the Wild Rock area of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve is almost completely contained.

Bieri said much of the fire activity has calmed down, with only a few hots spots remaining. Fire crews will bet out today, Monday, November 14, 2022, to monitor these areas.

All outside resources that were sent to aid with the fire were released and the fire is expected to be listed as controlled on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

