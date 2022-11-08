GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — On Monday, November 7, 2022, National Park Service (NPS) Regional Director Gay Vietzke named a new Superintendent for the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.

Charles Sellars was selected to oversee and manage the National Park, as well as both the Gauley River National Recreation Area and Bluestone National Scenic River.

“Charlie has the steady, consistent leadership that will continue to guide this national park to a bright future. His extensive experience in facilities management, preservation and working with park partners will guide him as the park continues to better serve visitors from West Virginia and across the country.” Gay Vietzke | NPS Regional Director

Sellars comes to the Mountain State from the Cumberland Gap National Historical Park, where he was the Superintendent since 2019. Prior to his time in Kentucky, he served as a Superintendent at the Andersonville National Historic Site, Canaveral National Seashore, Jimmy Carter National Historic Site, and Tennessee’s Fort Donelson National Battlefield and National Cemetery.

Superintendent Sellars began his work with the NPS in 1985 as a temporary engineer draftsman at the Blue Ridge Parkway. He served multiple positions at the Parkway throughout his time there. He became the Maintenance Mechanic Supervisor within the parkway’s Pisgah District. He also served as Chief of Facility Management at three parks; Bandelier National Monument, Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area, Outer Banks National Parks Group of North Carolina.

“I am honored to have been selected for the superintendent position at New River Gorge. Being born and raised in the Appalachian Mountains gives me a great appreciation for the culture that is very much part of southern West Virginia and the New River Gorge region. I look forward to meeting with local communities, user groups, park partners, staff and our elected officials to learn more about New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, Gauley River National Recreation Area and Bluestone National Scenic River.” Charles Sellars | New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Superintendent

Mr. Sellars comes to West Virginia with his wife Pam and their two children. He is scheduled to begin his newest position looking after the New River Gorge in 2023.