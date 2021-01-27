New River Gorge Regional Development Authority partners with Generation WV

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One local organization will provide more job opportunities to people in the state.

The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority entered into a partnership with Generation West Virginia. The NRGRDA will be a host employer for them. Generation West Virginia aims to attract and keep young employees in local jobs.

Jina Belcher is the Executive Director of NRGRDA, she said they are hopeful the partnership will help retain people in the state.

“So, we’re really excited that this is the first time that we will be hiring through their impact fellowship program. So what that looks like, is we have listed a position through Generation West Virginia for a business retention and expansion director,” Belcher said.

To apply for the position, you can go to the Generation West Virginia portal.