OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — New River Health Association celebrated the grand opening of a medical mall in Oak Hill, a project that had been in the works since 2019 and is now a reality.

“It’s much more visible, much more accessible, with it being right off of Route 19, as well as having bus services coming through the plazas,” New River Health Chief Executive Officer John Schultz said on Thursday, December 1, 2022, moments after cutting the red ribbon. “So I think transportation is a barrier to care for a lot of our patients. I think having this location will help eliminate that.”

Around 50,000 patients are expected in the mall each year. They’ll be visiting for a variety of services, from primary care to OB-GYN appointments and psychological services.

There will also be medical-assisted treatment (MAT) for substance abuse disorder, chiropractic care, school health services, and more according to Chief Medical Officer Angela Barker.

“Lab Corps has space here that you can get labs drawn,” said Barker. “We also have a coffee shop that’s utilizing space and, also, for the community, we have a convention center that can be used for large events or small parties.”

New River Health has a current location in nearby Scarbro. Baker said the mall brings a variety of medical services into a convenient location.

BodyWorks founder Mick Bates pioneered a similar concept of integrated health services in Pineville in Wyoming County, offering a one-stop shop for rehabilitation and physical fitness.

Bates said he is excited to be part of New River Health’s new mall.

“What New River Health has done here is going to be transformational for the health of folks in southern West Virginia,” said Bates. “And we’re going to be adding on to what they have.”