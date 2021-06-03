New River Health breaks ground on Oak Hill location

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– The old Oak Hill Kmart will be transformed into a medical center. New River health held their ground breaking on Thursday, June 6, 2021.

New River bought the property back in 2019, and was going to start construction then. However, when the pandemic hit, they had to delay the project by a year. Now, they are excited to offer another health care option to the community.

“Well the plan is going to be to have traditional services we will have an urgent care facility here which will be open seven days a week, 12 hours a day,” said John Shultz, the Chief Executive Director of New River Health.

Diabetic classes, medical services, and vision are only a few things they will offer at the new location. They expect to complete the project next April, and hopefully have everything up and running by next summer.