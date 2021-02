OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — A former COVID-19 testing site in Oak Hill is no longer in use.

The New River Health Association said the testing site at the former Kmart in Oak Hill is shutting down after eight months of use. Testing at the former Kmart site was active starting June 1, 2020.

In its place, you can get tested at the New River Health Scarbro site. That testing takes place Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.