New River Humane Society in need of donation after large intake of dogs

FAYETTEVILLE,WV (WVNS) — More than a dozen dogs seized in an animal neglect case over the weekend leaves the New River Humane Society scrambling for supplies.

Nineteen dogs seized from a home and taken to the New River Humane Society. Shantel Persinger with the humane society said all 19 dogs were covered in mange, fleas, and starving, with countless needs.

“We will need the typical cleaning stuff that we need. Bleach, paper towels, especially, trash bags 39 gallon or larger. If anyone wants to foster and volunteer, we are more than willing to have you over and help us. They are bad with fleas, so if anyone has flea medication, or donate anything to our bill at Fayette Vet to help with any vetting and medical needs we would appreciate that as well,” said Persinger.

Shantel Persinger is the Operations Manager at New River. Between numerous intakes, staffing shortages and day to day needs, she said they are doing the best they can for these animals with the little they have.

“They have us and no one else, so we just come up here and bust our butts and do it to help them,” said Persinger.

She said because of the nature of the dogs many of them are not socialized.

“Several are bitey, nippy, they don’t know a caring hand, no love. Some don’t even have fur where they have fleas and the flea allergy is so bad. They’re in very bad shape,” said Persinger.

Persinger said neighboring rescues do their best to help, but summertime brings even more kittens and puppies, quickly filling shelters to capacity and beyond, and right now there is just no room. On top of the 19 seized over the weekend, there are several other hoarding cases still at the shelter.

“That’s another hoarding case we have here. We have five in that one, and then we have two in another hoarding case and then we have 19 in one more hoarding case and then I think we still have 3 cats out in of the hoarding cases as well,” said Persinger.

Persinger urges the community to help out any way they can. She said even just coming to sit with the animals to get them used to human interaction will be a huge help to New River Humane Society.

New River Humane Society received 80 dogs since May 21, 2021. Persinger urges the public to spay and neuter their animals to keep the stray population down and prevent large intakes like this. If you are interested in donating, fostering or volunteering, visit http://nrhswv.org/.